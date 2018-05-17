(22)UConn picked up a 3-2 win over (9)ECU Thursday afternoon at J.O. Christian Field snapping the Pirates’ ten game road win streak.

With the ECU loss, Houston picks up the AAC regular season title.

Starting pitcher Mason Feole(8-1) gave up just a pair of runs on seven hits in six and a third innings to get the victory for UConn(31-17-1/13-9 AAC). Jacob Wallace and P.J. Poulin came on in relief for the Huskies.

Chris Holba(9-1) went four innings, giving up seven hits and yielding three runs with just a pair of strikeouts in 76 pitches before Ryan Ross, Davis Kirkpatrick and Austin Covers saw relief action in relief for ECU.

ECU(38-14/13-9 AAC) got on the scoreboard first to make it 1-0 when Drew Henrickson scored on an error from UConn third baseman Conor Moriarty.

Bryant Packard moved into first place all time with his 30th consecutive game with at least one base hit.

After a Michael Woodworth double that advanced Troy Stefanski to third base, Chris Winkel’s base hit to right field scored a UConn run. That was followed by an Anthony Prato base hit to third that tallied another run to make it 2-1 Huskies.

in the bottom of the fifth inning Troy Stefanski’s grounder scored another Connecticut run to make it 3-1.

The Pirates then cut the lead to one in the seventh frame when Jake Washer slapped a base hit to centerfield that allowed Bryant Packard to score, but ECU left the bases loaded after a one out double-play ended the threat.

The two teams resume action with a Friday double-header that begins at 11 o’clock.