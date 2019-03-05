ECU traveled to Starkville Tuesday afternoon and came up on the short end of a 4-1 loss to (8)Mississippi State at Dudy Noble Field.

With the victory (8)Mississippi State improved to 11-1. The Bulldogs generated six hits to just four for ECU(8-5) who left ten base runners stranded in the contest.

Keegan James got the start and was credited with the win to improve to 2-0 for Mississippi State, going two innings before Jack Eagan, Peyton Plumlee, Trysten Barlow, Colby White and eventually Cole Gorden came on in relief on what proved to be largely a staff day for the Bulldogs.

Gavin Williams(1-1) lasted five innings for ECU to take the loss giving up four hits and a pair of runs before Trey Benton came on in the bottom of the sixth inning. Eventually Evan Voliva entered with two outs in the sixth and threw a career high six strikeouts for the Pirates.

Gorden picked up his fourth save of the year going one inning late in the contest to shut the door for the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State, who committed four errors in the contest, got on the scoreboard in the first inning on a Elijah MacNamee pop fly to right that allowed Jake Magnum to score for a 1-0 lead.

Gunner Halter’s base knock to right in the fifth scored another Bulldog run as the lead expanded to 2-0.

In the top of the sixth inning a two out double by Turner Brown allowed Christian Jayne to cross home plate and (14)ECU cut the lead to one.

Jones reached on a fielder’s choice up the middle in the middle of the sixth that hit Benton’s glove and MacNamee scored to expand the Mississippi State lead to 3-1. Then MacNamee struck again with a seventh inning base hit that scored the Bulldogs’ fourth run of the day.

ECU threatened late when the Pirates got runners on second and third on a bobble by the pitcher Cole Gordon for a two base error in the top of the ninth. Shortly after, Cliff Godwin was tossed for coming on the field to argue what was a generous low strike zone throughout and especially late in the contest.

Lane Hoover and Bryant Packard then struck out swinging to end the late Pirate threat.

ECU heads to Ole Miss on Wednesday with the first pitch scheduled for 4 o'clock ET.