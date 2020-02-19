Zach Williams had a pair of hits and drove in three runs and Zach Adams tossed four scoreless frames with six strikeouts to lead Campbell to a 7-2 win over East Carolina Wednesday night.

Campbell(2-2) had ten hits and converted them into seven runs. Elijah Gill started on the mound and absorbed the loss for ECU(3-1).

The Pirates came in undefeated after three straight wins and delivered five hits, but they left nine stranded in their first loss of the season. Bryson Worrell went 2-2 to lead ECU at the plate.

Zach Williams base hit down the left field line scored a run to give Campbell an early first inning 1-0 lead.

A.J. Hrica’s double and a Connor Denning solo homer in the second inning increased the Camel lead to 3-0.

Campbell scored again in the fourth when Skundrich stole home as the lead expanded to 4-0.

Williams was at it again in the seventh with a two RBI base hit and then with then with the bases loaded ECU walked in another run to make it 7-0.

Nick Barber reached on a fielder’s choice in the ninth to score a run for ECU in the ninth. Then Zach Agnos was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score another ECU run before Trevor Losito hit into a double play to end the Pirate threat.

The Pirates will return to the field this Saturday in a double-header beginning at noon against Georgia Southern.