Duke won their third game in a row and first against ECU since 1998 using a five run first inning to do the bulk of the work in defeating the Pirates 7-2 at Durham Athletic Park Tuesday evening.

Cooper Stinson got the start for Duke, going four and two-thirds before Kyle Salley and Hunter Davis followed in succession out of the bullpen. Then sophomore Thomas Girard came on in the top of the ninth to close the deal. Salley got the victory to move to 1-0.

The Blue Devils(12-6) wasted little time the first inning with base hits from Erikson Nichols and Ethan Murray, a fielder’s choice from Matt Mervis, and a R.J. Schreck double to plate five early runs.



Gavin Williams fell to 1-2 with the loss. He gave up five earned runs and only lasted through the first frame before Jake Kuchmaner came on for five and two-thirds innings of work, giving up just one hit and delivering six strikeouts in his 75 pitches. Evan Voliva entered the game with two outs in the seventh frame.



Turner Brown got (14)ECU on the scoreboard in the third when he reached on a fielder’s choice that let Ryder Giles cross home plate. Then in the fifth inning, Alec Burleson’s base hit to to left scored another Pirate run to cut the lead to 5-2.

(24)Duke picked up an insurance run when Rudy Maxwell clubbed a hit to right field and Kennie Taylor scored to make it 6-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning.



The Blue Devils were at it again in the bottom of the eighth with a runner on second base when Maxwell doubled to left center to score another run. That brought on Ryder Giles who moved from third base to the mound.

ECU(12-6) hits the road next for a three game weekend set in College Park against Maryland. The first pitch on Friday is at 6:30 pm.