PirateIllustrated - ECU Football Team Turning The Corner on Covid19

Over the course of fall football camp, East Carolina had over two dozen players in Covid19 protocol.

While things haven’t gone as well as ECU would have liked over the last month or so, things are now beginning to look up and Coach Mike Houston reports that they are turning the corner.

“We’re getting better. We’ve a large number that came out of quarantine this week,” Houston told PirateIllustrated.com.

“Some of them were in isolation. They’re in the return to play protocol. Some of those were just in quarantine so they started back practicing in just the last day, so they’re in a variety of different levels.”

While he will get a lot of players back, they will have to find a way to get back in shape, catch up in practice and try to be ready to go when 13th ranked Central Florida comes to town in less than two weeks in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

“We do have one active positive case still out,” said Houston, “I do not anticipate that player being available for Central Florida.”

“The hope is that we can get everybody back this week that way everybody is ready to go at the beginning of next week and we can do a great job with our testing the next two weeks and can have our roster ready to play.”

East Carolina takes on UCF on Saturday September 26 to open the 2020 football season. Stay tuned to PirateIllustrated.com for the very latest as coverage of fall camp continues.