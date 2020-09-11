PirateIllustrated - ECU Gets In Quality Scrimmage On Friday

East Carolina went through the paces of a 90 plays in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium with six AAC officials among those working the scrimmage on Friday.

The Pirates got in 77 plays with offensive vs defense and another twelve plays of special teams work before lightning arrived in the area followed shortly after by rain.

Second year ECU head coach Mike Houston said there was no real script and mostly a continuous full contact game simulation.

“It was a little bit different than our last couple of scrimmages in that we did not have a script for what happened on the field. We just put the ball down, kicked off and we just played it - game simulation,” said Houston afterward, “The officials really controlled everything and whatever situations came up we just played them out. It was a continuous scrimmage but one that was more like a true game simulation.”

After the defense dominated the first scrimmage and the offense having a better day in the second, Friday’s scrimmage was more competitive overall in what was largely a clean scrimmage with not an abundance of penalty flags.

“As far as the performance it was pretty evenly matched overall. Big plays from both sides and some busts from both sides,” Houston stated, “I would put our performance somewhere between the first and second scrimmage and really and not surprising due to the fact that we have a pretty high number in the return to play protocol who did not get to play today. I’m looking forward to getting those guys back in the next week or so and getting ready for Central Florida.”

Houston liked the way his defense executed and the play of his quarterbacks was solid. He liked the way freshman Mason Garcia and Alex Flynn handled the defensive pressure.

“I thought out defense executed much better than we probably did in the last scrimmage. I thought our blitz patterns were pretty tight. Our coverages were on the same page for the most part so that’s solid,” said Houston, “We had some receivers who made some very tough catches and I thought all of our quarterbacks played decent.”

“I think Holton got a good bit of work right there in the beginning then we got him out of there. Mason Garcia and Alex Flynn, we really tried to get them a lot of work today. I thought both of them played well. Alex had a lot of pressure and I thought he handled it pretty good and stayed pretty composed. Mason made some throws that were like wow. His talent is special. Some of the throws he made when he stood in the pocket today, he’s getting there. Still young but he’s getting there.”

“It’s critical. You’re always just one play away at the quarterback position. It’s probably the most critical because you’re the general of the offense and so the good thing is we’re in much better shape than we were last year. We have plenty of talent in the room we just have to get that talent some experience.”

The Pirates are showing signs of getting back to where they were before the Covid19 situation put a pause to practices.

“I think we’ll be ready to play Central Florida in two weeks so I feel good about that. I feel good about how far we’ve progressed since the middle of last week,” Houston said.

The team will take Saturday with Sunday and Monday being install days. Next week sets up as a mock game week during the period between Tuesday and Thursday before a mock game simulation next Friday.