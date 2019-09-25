PI AUDIO: DONNIE KIRKPATRICK TALKS HERRING, ODU, GAGG & MUCH MORE

ECU put in a solid practice on Wednesday in preparation for ODU on Saturday and afterward we got an update offensively on the progress of the Pirates heading into this week’s contest in Norfolk.

“Today was a good day. We’re learning to practice a little better. We haven’t accomplished where we practice the whole day well but I thought we played pretty good today. We had a really, really good Tuesday but it was pretty close. I was pretty happy,” offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick said after practice.

Kirkpatrick knows that former ECU defensive coordinator David Blackwell knows ECU’s offensive personnel pretty well and that could play a factor on Saturday.

“We can’t change the personnel, but I guess he’s got the same issue in that our kids know him. We’ve got their playbook. It’s on the computer right here. The whole bit. Steve Shankweiler recruited him, he coached him and he’s known him a long time. Another interesting part is Bryan Steinspring who coached with us for two years at James Madison is on the staff too. So this summer we thought of signal and terminology issues.”

“We know what they’re going to do and they know what we’re going to do. You just don’t know what each other is going to do at a given time.”

“Obviously there is a lot of days you’d do this job for free. The other day was one of those days when I got home my wife asked me how was my day and I told her they had to pay me today. I hate the situation because I hate it for Reid in that I really like him, I had a really good relationship with him and was involved with his recruitment the first time.”

Kirkpatrick confirmed reports that he got Reid to stick around after the coaching change when otherwise he would have left much earlier.

“I probably had a lot to do with him staying. When we got here, he was leaving. The second day I got here he was leaving and I talked him into staying. I’m disappointed in his decision, but I supported his decision. It’s put us in a bind in that we would be very inexperienced if something happened to Holton,” Kirkpatrick told PirateIllustrated.com,.

“Right now Bryan Gagg has taken most of the reps with the twos and then Zach Gwynn who we had moved down with the scout team and was doing a great job down there, we’ve brought him up and tried to accelerate him a little bit and get him to know what’s going on," said Kirkpatrick, "But yeah I’m really nervous that something could happen to Holton and we could have to really limit what we can do because they’re both inexperienced down there. They’re both great competitors and they’re here for a reason."

"We all know stories where you say darn, who is Kurt Warner. Tom Brady is the quarterback now? I’m not saying they’re going to do but it would be nice if they do though.”

Kirkpatrick says Gagg was real close with Reid Herring who decided to put his name in the transfer portal on Tuesday but at the same time, Gagg is excited about the opportunity.

“He had a little bit of a funny thing there but he was pretty jacked up. That’s one thing you learn in this business. If somebody will leave then everybody will be glad to take your job. Everybody wants that opportunity,” said Kirkpatrick, “So he was really excited to the point where I had to calm him down a little bit. You don’t want him so nervous or so energetic. Zack has been excited about that too so. That’s what it’s all about. It’s the next man up.”

“Bryan came in and had the advantage of coming in during the spring so that’s a huge advantage. Reid was hurt at the beginning of spring. He went the first couple of days and the shoulder he had injured got flared back up. So Bryan got thrown right in there with all the number two reps. It was amazing how quickly he learned what to do. He is really, really sharp and he is very, very football savvy,” Kirkpatrick told PI.

“Bryan’s issue came when Reid came back, there is no way you can practice long enough to practice three quarterbacks. So as his reps got cut, his performance started to suffer a little bit, so now we’ve got to get him going a little bit. He’s just a little bit rusty in making the throws, but he’s a smart young man from a good high school program. He’s played against good people before. I don’t think he’s intimidated or scared and the team would have to rally around him and I wouldn’t want to put too much on him too early.”

According to the first year ECU offensive coordinator, Herring’s departure didn’t come as a total surprise but the timing was.

“I think it was this week definitely caught me off guard because I know this portal, it’s like beam me up Scottie and you go into this thing where they’re going to the Enterprise or they’re going to the dreamland. The four game deal has nothing to do with him. He has one year left, this does him no good at all. So his issues are a little different than that so I wasn’t thinking about that. Reid has done nothing but be a great teammate,” Kirkpatrick told PI on Wednesday, “In fact, Sunday night we had a victory dinner and my wife gets pretty close to these kids as well. She’s over there hugging Reid telling me how great a young man he is.”

“He was unbelievable in the game on Saturday. He was over there talking to Holton. He brought up a couple of things he saw that the free safety was tipping away that none of the coaches had seen. I was telling Holton that he’s getting it. That’s a great teammate. He’s staying engaged and then Monday it was a whole different story there so I was taken by surprise there.”

Kirkpatrick says UCLA receiver transfer Audi Omotosho has had his best week of practice since his arrival and says he is getting closer to fully ready to make an impact offensively for the Pirates.

“He is getting closer. That’s the thing. You keep saying that and it’s not happened. He’s had his best week of practice and he had a couple of big plays today. We do a third down against the defense. It’s a super competitive period. He had a big catch for a touchdown on a third down conversion. He’s steadily seeming to get in condition to be able to go plays in a row,” Kirkpatrick said.

“At wideout you have to do a lot of running. He’s starting to understand the offense to the point at least he can a get lined up and not have to think so much or he’s learned how to cheat and know how read a signal a little better and learn the short cut way and at least get lined up right.”

ODU has a lot of transfers and players who came over from bigger programs who are used to being on a larger stage football wise and the Monarchs are off to a good start overall.

“We’ve got a lot of respect for them. They’re pretty talented at some positions. They’ve got like 42 players from last year’s team so that’s a lot of transfers and junior college guys.”

Kirkpatrick said from all indications, Virginia came away with a new appreciation for Old Dominion football after falling behind 17-0 before coming back to take the victory last Saturday. So it should be another good matchup this Saturday.

“I don’t know that ODU is better run defenders or pass defenders. We’ve got to be who we are. We’re trying to establish what we like to do. We’re trying to get that mindset. It’s really about us. We study the opponents and there are certain things you have to attack an opponent with but I think you’ve got to be careful to not get totally away from what you do.”

“They run well, they’re very aggressive. I think we’ll be okay as far as what they’re doing. Somebody has just got to win some one on ones out there. We got a big lift out of the two running backs last week. They made some runs, they hit some holes and then they ran over some people and gained some extra yards right there and that’s how we ran the ball well,” said Kirkpatrick.

“We threw the ball well in the first half. I thought we threw the ball well occasionally in the second half. We dropped too many balls, took a couple of sacks early. I’ve got to do a better job in protections in trying to help out a couple of our weaker links in protections to give them some help.”

Game time is at 6 o’clock on Saturday when ECU travels to Norfolk to take on Old Dominon at Ballard Stadium on ESPN+.