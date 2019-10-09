ECU Getting Bryan Gagg Up and Running At Backup Quarterback
Coach Houston talked about Bryan Gagg's progress as the new backup quarterback since the departure of Reid Herring.He says this week is another important step in Gagg's development. Now he is the n...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news