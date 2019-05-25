News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-25 18:25:43 -0500') }} football Edit

ECU Giving Irmo WR Omarion Dollison Ample Attention

Hdvcnzhb86o57gem7egw
Omarion Dollison is a Rivals 3-Star ranked breakaway receiver that ECU has targeted for this year's recruiting cycle.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

Omarion Ollison is already up to eleven offers including one of his best from East Carolina where De’Rail Sims is presiding over his Pirate recruitment.The 5-10, 175 pounder is the prototypical ECU...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}