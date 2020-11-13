PirateIllustrated - ECU Hoops Sign Three Players

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Russell Felton, Jr., (Aiken, S.C.), Tay Mosher (The Colony, Texas) and Alexis Reyes (Roxbury, Mass.) have each signed a National Letter-of-Intent to attend and play basketball at East Carolina University next season, Pirate head coach Joe Dooley announced Friday.

“All three guys add versatility, shooting and length on the wings,” Dooley said. “We are thrilled that all three young men decided to become Pirates and are excited to have them in our program.”

As a junior at Aiken High School, Felton averaged 24 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals last season and helped the Green Hornets to a 24-4 record. He was named South Carolina Boys’ Player-of-the-Year by The Augusta Chronicle and S.C. High School League Region 5-AAAA Player-of-the-Year. Felton played his freshman and sophomore seasons at North Augusta High School before he transferred to Aiken for his junior campaign.

“R.J. has the type of mentality we really want; a bit of a junkyard,” Dooley stated. “He’s a very aggressive player that comes from a great family and an excellent high school program. We’re excited about him joining the program.”

Mosher, an all-district first team selection as a junior, averaged 14.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game during the 2019-20 season while he shot 38 percent outside the 3-point arc at The Colony High School.

“Tay has got a really good touch and has a lot of upside,” Dooley explained. “He needs some physical strength, which will be part of our responsibility, but he’s a really good shooter with good range. He comes from a great family, great AAU program and terrific high school program.”

Reyes averaged 12.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and two steals per game last season for Cushing (Mass.) Academy, while shooting 53 percent from the field and 39 percent behind the 3-point arc. He was an honorable mention All-NEPSAC (New England Preparatory School Athletic Conference) AA selection as well. Reyes, who transferred to Putnam Science Academy for the 2020-21 season, also participated in the 2019 PAGNOS All-American camp.

“Alexis is a very skilled player and excellent shooter,” Dooley said. “I like his length on the wing. Putnam Science is a really good national program; he played for an excellent AAU organization with Elevation. I’ve really enjoyed getting to know him, his mom and his family during the recruiting process. We’re very excited to have Alexis and his family as a part of our program.”

East Carolina is scheduled to open the 2020-21 season against Indiana State on Wednesday, Nov. 25, as part of the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Fla.