Heading into Saturday’s ECU - UCF contest, Mike Houston says his team put in a solid practice on both Tuesday and Wednesday. In the process, execution is getting better for the Pirates. That is a good thing when you’re playing a team that leads the league in scoring at 45 points a game.

The Pirates had a chance to work out in wet conditions on Wednesday even though the rain itself ended early in the practice session. But there was enough moisture to get the football wet.

“I thought that was a benefit to us to have the opportunity to practice in it. I thought the kids handled the conditions very well. We had a very solid practice and that’s something I talked to them about. We’ve had a lot of solid Tuesday practices and we’ve been up and down on Wednesday,” said Houston, “To be able to put together a solid practice on Tuesday and Wednesday was encouraging to see. Effort was really good, very physical and execution is getting better. We’re not where we want to be yet but it’s getting there.”

Wet conditions could slow the pace of play down a bit for a UCF team that likes to spit out plays every few seconds. Having said that, Houston cautions that a lot of the Knights’ offense is set up by the run.

“Their passing game is set up by the run game, but I don’t think the weather benefits anybody. It’s going to come down to if there is weather, who handles it the best,” Houston told PirateIllustrated.com, “What we’ve always tried to do over the years is prepare our teams and beat into our teams that you control what you can control. You can’t control the weather conditions but you can control the response and how you handle it. It’s who can handle it the best.”

Houston says freshman running back Demetrius Mauney is playing his best football at the moment at a time when his talents could come in handy.

“He had a really solid open week practice and that’s the thing. If you see adjustments on the depth chart, I promise you it’s earned on the field. That’s a result of his efforts and there are some other guys who are coming along too.”

The first year ECU coach says the offense’s ability to show the defense UCF’s looks have improved as the week has progressed.

“It's our ability to show things to the defense in a more accurate light, what they’ll see Saturday night. The scout teams did a really good job today so I think how we handle playing on Saturday night with the tempo or anything else is not like they haven’t seen it or haven’t been prepared for it. Hopefully we’ll be prepared enough to go out there and play at a high level.”

D’Ante Smith and the ECU offensive line’s ability to protect the quarterback and open holes for the run game is important to the Pirates’ fortunes this week.

“Our attitude for this week is to get to number four so I feel like as long as we do the things our coaches are preaching to us now, we can accomplish our goal,” Smith told PI, “They’re a great team for speed and everything. They play pretty hard, so we’ve got to come ready to play. We’ve got to do great job of saying focused and do what we’ve got to do.”