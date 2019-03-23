Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-23 15:46:35 -0500') }} football Edit

ECU Hosted Several Key Recruits on Saturday for Junior Day

Rgo7zpxfgf8w3qmysh50
First team all conference & all area performer Jaquaez Powell out of Southwest Edgecombe made his way to ECU on Saturday.
PirateIllustrated.com photo
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

A good number of recruits were in attendance on Saturday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium for ECU’s first stadium practice of spring camp which also doubled as one of ECU's junior days.While the Pirates re...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}