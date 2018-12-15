Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-15 00:46:41 -0600') }} football Edit

ECU Hosting Several Key Recruits For Official Visits This Weekend

Smgjocqjxeauku16fvwt
ECU has a big weekend of official visits going on where the Pirates hope to come up big for the 2019 class.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

A number of previously de-committed Pirates are giving ECU a second look under new Pirate head coach Mike Houston. They are among a number of uncommitted prospects and current pledges on hand in Gr...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}