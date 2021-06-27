ECU Lands 3-Star Richmond High D-Lineman J.D. Lampley
East Carolina’s mammoth recruiting weekend included a commitment from Rivals 3-Star defensive lineman J.D. Lampley who announced his decision on Sunday.The 6-4, 286 pounder out of Rockingham, N.C. ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news