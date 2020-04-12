The Pirates are in need of future talent in the secondary and they picked up a good one in Shawn Dourseau on Sunday when he made his verbal commitment to East Carolina.

The 5-11, 190 pound safety out of Riverside City College in Riverside, California put together a quality season last year with 42 tackles to go along with eight interceptions and one forced fumble.

In high school Dourseau recorded 13 interceptions in his senior season at Citrus Hill in Perris, California which put him two picks away from the state record.

Dourseau was also receiving solid interest from both UCLA and Iowa State that both wanted to continue to evaluate and offer him for the 2022 class in December but he was ready to make his move in this cycle and the Pirates provided the chance to do that now.

“It’s a great opportunity. I thought about it and it is the best thing for me,” Dourseau told PirateIllustrated.com, “I called Coach Weaver and then I talked to Coach Harrell. They were excited and congratulated me.”

The recruiting process had been ongoing since last winter and it culminated in a commitment on Sunday.

“I’ve been talking to them since the season ended and they locked in on me and everyone on the coaching staff had been hitting me up. We’ve been talking for a long time. I told them about the situation and that I was still thinking about it but then I came to a decision that I was going to commit and that it would be best for me.”

He described the kind of place he would like to go to when we talked to him last week for PI Premium along with what he feels that he does best as a secondary defender.

“One that is going to be the right fit for my play style. Somewhere that I like and where I feel comfortable and a place that is right for me,” Dourseau told PirateIllustrated.com, “I’ve got great hands, good cover skills and I tackle well. I’m hard working and I have a love for the game. I take it seriously.”

Dourseau will have three years of eligibility remaining. He could enroll as soon as the second session of summer school and expects to get his first look at the Greenville campus this summer.

“No more stress and I know where I’m going to go and be able to do what I love,” said Dourseau, “I did my research. I always do my research on matters. I’m supposed to come up there this summer when this Coronavirus thing is over. I’m not sure yet, but most likely I will enroll in the second session of summer school.”

Dourseau is East Carolina’s first commitment of the 2021 recruiting class.