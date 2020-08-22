PirateIllustrated - ECU Lands Forward Dre Watson

East Carolina has picked up another basketball commitment in the form of 6-9 2021 forward Dondre Watson.

Watson has the ability to score both inside and out and exhibits a high motor on both ends of the court.

The former Winston-Salem Quality Education Academy product hales from Truman High in the Bronx originally and has transferred to Moravian Prep in Hickory, N.C. for his senior season of high school basketball.

In addition to ECU, Watson holds offers from Arkansas, Marshall and Missouri State.

He joins 6-7 forward Tay Mosher out of The Colony in Texas in the East Carolina basketball class of 2021.

Pirate assistants George Wright-Easy and Antwon Jackson worked hard to pick up this latest pledge along with head coach Joe Dooley.