News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-05 16:22:52 -0500') }} football Edit

ECU Lands One of This Year's Crowning Jewels in QB Mason Garcia

L0ijmo53dxtwizumbgnv
Carolina Forest quarterback Mason Garcia goes in depth on his Friday commitment to ECU.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

ECU has been hunting for one really good, quality quarterback for the class of 2020 and they landed their man on Friday when Rivals 4-Star Mason Garcia committed to the Pirates.Garcia informed new ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}