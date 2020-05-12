ECU has grabbed yet another graduate transfer in Arkansas running back Chase Hayden.

The 5-10, 205 pounder is originally out of Memphis where he played for Saint George’s Independent was ranked 4-star by Rivals and was the number 4 all-purpose running back prospect in the nation back in 2017.

Hayden, an honor student, is the son of running back Aaron Hayden who played at Tennessee and in the NFL for the San Diego Chargers, Green Bay Packers and Philadelphis Eagles.

Chase Hayden had 17 offers out of high school from programs in the SEC, ACC, Big10, AAC and others.

A two-sport star at St. George’s in Memphis, Hayden earned both Mr. Football and Mr. Basketball honors for the state of Tennessee.

He was a 5.9 four-star recruit and the No. 169 overall prospect in the Class of 2017.

In his first career game, Hayden ran for 120 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries against Florida A&M. Hayden rushed for over 300 yards in his first year before a broken leg suffered against Auburn in the seventh week of the season. In his second year he rushed for 251 yards on just 57 carries for 4.4 yards per clip.

Under new Arkansas head coach Chad Morris, he ran for just 251 yards in 2018. His yards per carry dropped from 5.3 for 4.4 yards per clip and then to 3.3 yards per carry on just 39 yards on 12 carries last year.

It came down to a decision between Houston and East Carolina in the end for Hayden. Tennessee and Indiana were also among those involved in his transfer recruitment.

Last season, Hayden played just four games before opting to redshirt and should have two years of eligibility remaining. He joins Nigel Knott who committed last week an is coming over from Alabama.