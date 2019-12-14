News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-14 18:29:11 -0600') }} football Edit

ECU Lands Texas Pro-Style Quarterback Ryan Stubblefield

The commitment of Richmond, Texas quarterback Ryan Stubblefield adds to a quality group of quarterbacks for ECU.
The commitment of Richmond, Texas quarterback Ryan Stubblefield adds to a quality group of quarterbacks for ECU. (Rivals.com photo)
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated
Publisher
@Pir8Illustrated

ECU picked up their 22nd commitment of the 2020 class when Richmond, Texas pro-style quarterback Ryan Stubblefield announced on Saturday that he has made his pledge to the Pirates.Stubblefield thre...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}