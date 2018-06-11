East Carolina is always looking to load up on reliable wide receivers and they landed another one when West Charlotte's Devontez Walker made the plunge.

Walker adds to an ever growing list of Pirate commitments when he became the second ECU pledge of the day.

Walker put the commitment in his own words Monday night.

"I would like to thank the man above for giving me this opportunity and I thank the West Charlotte coaching staff for pushing me and helping me get to where I need to be! I would like to say that I am verbally coming to East Carolina University!!!!"

The 6-3, 175 pound rising senior averaged 23.1 yards in just 16 catches in nine games of play for 369 yards and a pair of touchdowns last season.

He also had 18 tackles with a pair of interceptions last season for the Lions to go along with five pass breakups.