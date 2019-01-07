Ticker
ECU Leads for D-End Clarence Hicks Who Readies for In-Home Visit

Hutchinson C.C. defensive end Clarence Hicks has picked up a high priority offer from ECU and he discusses his Pirate and overall recruitment with PirateIllustrated.com Premium along with what happens next.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
One of ECU’s most recent football offers has gone out to Hutchinson Community College defensive end Clarence Hicks. The Pirates continue to layer on additional defensive talent and they hope to lan...

