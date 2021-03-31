ECU Likes Big Three-Star Texas Running Back Dareion Murphy
5-A All-State Floresville High running back Dareion Murphy received a new offer from East Carolina recently and the Pirates check off several of the boxes on his want list.The 6-1, 195 pounder is t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news