ECU junior linebacker Aaron Ramseur suffered a torn ACL in last Saturday's 45-20 loss to USF and will miss the remainder of the season according to an announcement from ECU head coach Mike Houston on Tuesday.

Houston said is expected to have surgery this week.

The 6-1, 213 pounder had a pair of tackles in the USF game.

A preseason All-AAC selection by Phil Steele Magazine made his first start of the season against UCF the prior week and logged a career high 14 tackles and has made at least one tackle in 26 of the 31 games in which he has played.

In that time Ramseur has 13.5 career tackles for a loss and three sacks.

"Unfortunately, Aaron tore his ACL. He will have surgery late this week. He is done for the year," said Houston.

"He and I had a talk Sunday night. He and his family was here this weekend. They've been very supportive of him. We will help him through that rehab and are excited to have him back next year but that was a tough blow. He had played very well against Central Florida and was really starting to come around so it's disappointing for all of us to see him have his season come to an end."

All told, Ramseur has accounted for 32 tackles this season including 17 unassisted stops to go along with a pair of sacks.

His best season was 2018 where he made 66 tackles and a sack.

Overall Ramseur has accounted for 155 stops, 76 of which were solo tackles.

