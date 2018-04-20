(11)ECU picked up a game one 5-1 Friday night win over Memphis at FedEx Park in Memphis.

Dwanya Williams-Sutton had three hits and Connor Litton had a pair of hits and an RBI to lead the ECU attack. Jake Washer and Bryant Packard also added RBI’s for the Pirates who improved to 28-9 and 6-4 in AAC play.

Friday night starting pitcher Chris Holba remained undefeated at 9-0 with the victory for the Pirates. Holba went a career high 104 pitches and a career tying seven and a third innings in the win.

Holba yielded just seven hits and one run before Davis Kirkpatrick came on in relief for the Pirates to throw for two thirds of an inning before Zack Barnes pitched the last inning to shut the door for ECU.

The two teams remained scoreless until the fourth inning when Spencer Brockhouse scored on a wild pitch from Tiger pitcher Alex Hicks who lasted seven and two thirds innings Friday night before taking the loss to drop to 2-7 for Memphis(13-26/1-9).

In the bottom of the fourth, Colton Neel scored for Memphis on a Nick Vaage single up the middle to tie the contest at 1-1.

Then in the bottom of the fifth, ECU lead grew to 4-1 on a pair of RBI from Jake Washer and Connor Litton.

ECU’s lead expanded to 5-1 when Bryant Packard’s base hit in the top of the eighth inning brought Dwanya Williams-Sutton home from third base to score a run.

The two teams continue their weekend series with a 2 pm EDT start time followed by game three which is scheduled for aproximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of game two.