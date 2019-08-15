It was day twelve of this year’s ECU fall football camp and while there is wear and tear, the Pirates have made significant progress heading into the weekend.

While temperatures were cooler and there was more cloud cover for the vast majority of practice, it was still another hard working practice for the Pirates on Thursday.

“Another physical, challenging practice today but almost the flipped script from what we talked about yesterday,” Mike Houston said, “I thought the defense came out energized today. They looked completely different than they did yesterday. The offense struggled to compete against them at times of our segment practice.”

“We talked after practice that that is the problem. You have to have consistency every single day. You can’t just wait to get your butt chewed out that hey I’m going to be locked in and fo focused that I’m going to go hard and try to do things right today. You’ve got to do that every single day so that was a great learning experience for both sides of the football the last two days.”

“It was good to see the defense respond. I thought we looked as physical and as energetic and locked in as we have the entire preseason defensively today after seeing the exact same thing from the offense yesterday,” said Houston, “Now the challenge is, can we do that every single day, day in and day out because if we can we’ll improve more rapidly.”

Saturday is going to be a good opportunity to see how much progress has been made in terms of being consistent.

We have two and a half weeks before N.C. State. This is not my first camp and we’ll rest when we need to rest. Right now is not that time.”

Houston said he liked the work of his secondary on this Thursday and that there is a lot of competition going on at both cornerback and safety. Overall he says the team has responded better than he thought they might in this camp overall.

“The kids have been very positive. They’ve been coachable and they want to do well. They understand what we have to do and that has been very pleasing from my point of view.”

“I thought the secondary was much more aggressive today. We didn’t have miscommunication. We were driving on throws much better today than we did yesterday and then it just kind of carried over to our team segments.

"It's been a fantastic week. The kids have done absolutely awesome this week. We have pushed them absolutely as hard as I've ever seen any team pushed," offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick told PIrateIllustrated.com after Thursday's workout, "That's pretty much the Mike Houston way. The staff probably don't think much about it but the players are probably a little bit shocked."

"It's been good. We've gotten pretty much all of our installation in. I think the players are really starting to separate," said Kirkpatrick, "I think I have a really good feel for who the playmakers are, who maybe the role players are. Who maybe the guys who aren't ready this year are so it's been a great week."

Today probably wasn't our best day. We had a few players that decided to feel comfortable than to do the things it takes to be successful but overall it's been a really good week."

For new defensive coordinator Bob Trott, it remains a work in progress.

"We're getting better. I don't know where we are right now and I'll know in two weeks but we're getting better," Trott told PI, "Every day is a process and this is the tough time. It's like training camp and that's what it's supposed to be. We stress getting better every day."

"These kids want to win and that's a good thing," said Trott, "Coach Houston has done a great job, he knows what he's doing. That's why he was hired. The process works. Sometimes it doesn't work as fast as everybody wants but we're getting better every day."

The team will practice in helmets on Friday and will not go as long as they did on Thursday as the team readies for Saturday’s scrimmage that will include officials, coaches in the box, play clocks and the works.

PI AUDIO: MIKE HOUSTON DESCRIBES THURSDAY'S PRACTICE PROGRESS

PI AUDIO: DONNIE KIRKPATRICK UPDATES OFFENSIVE PROGRESS

PI AUDIO: BOB TROTT BRINGS YOU UP TO DATE DEFENSIVELY

PI PHOTOS: DAY TWELVE ECU FALL FOOTBALL CAMP