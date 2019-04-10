Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-10 11:01:58 -0500') }} football Edit

ECU Offense Shines on Wednesday

K5ubpdz4diovmaxplua7
Quarterback Holton Ahlers surveys the field in ECU's last Wednesday practice of spring camp.
PirateIllustrated.com photo
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

Mike Houston’s ECU football team put on a bit of an offensive show on Wednesday in front of dignitaries on hand in advance of the announcement of the naming rights for the new TowneBank Tower at Do...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}