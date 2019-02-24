Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-24 13:07:24 -0600') }} football Edit

ECU Offers RB Rocko Griffin Who Has Them in His Early Top Two

A4d5axqiivjh5g7m4fpr
Rivals.com 3-Star running back Rocko Griffin picks up an ECU offer and breaks down his junior day visit.
ECU Photo
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

Rivals 3-Star Rocko Griffin made his way to Greenville on Saturday for junior day at ECU where he picked up an offer and came away impressed with what all he saw.The compact 5-10 185 pounder out of...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}