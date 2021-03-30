PirateIllustrated - ECU Pauses Spring Football Due To Increase In Covid-19 Cases

The East Carolina football team is only five workouts into spring practice but has now paused all team-related activities effective immediately after latest testing results revealed an increase in COVID-19 cases within the football program.

All affected individuals will be isolated based on medical guidelines and those determined to have been in close contact will be quarantined in accordance with University contact tracing protocol.

“We made the decision to pause all football activities after speaking with our medical staff last night and again this morning,” ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert said.

“I know it’s frustrating for our student-athletes, coaches and staff, but it’s a stark reminder we continue to live in a pandemic," said Gilbert, "The safety of all individuals within the program remains our top priority. We will continue testing and make a decision early next week when we can return to activities.”

