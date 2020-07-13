PirateIllustrated - ECU Picks Up Crafty Texas Power Forward Tay Mosher

ECU continues to elongate their lineup with the addition of 6-7, 215 forward Tay Mosher.

Mosher is out of The Colony High in Texas and adds to a growing group of future Pirates looking to make a difference in the future of ECU basketball.

In Mosher ECU is getting a stretch four who can do damage in the paint and also operate outside.

He possesses a good skill set, adequate size, he is a good shooter and is a very good passer as well.

Mosher picked East Carolina, over offers from Holy Cross, Northern Colorado, Bucknell, UTA, Oral Roberts, UNCW, and UMKC.

The first 2021 ECU commitment adds to 6-2 Elizabeth, N.J. guard Noah Farrakhan along with 7-0 center Derrick Quansah from Woodstock, Virginia coming in for the 2020 class.

Check out his highlight video below and stay tuned for more here on PirateIllustrated.com.