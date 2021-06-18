ECU Picks Up First Commitment From Louisburg CB Shavon Revel

East Carolina picked up their first commitment of the 2022 cycle when Louisburg Junior College cornerback Shavon Revel made his pledge to the Pirates.

The 6-3, 175 pounder put on a good showing at camp at ECU on June 6th, got an offer and followed through with an unofficial visit and a subsequent commitment on Friday.

Revel recorded a camp record with a 11 foot broad jump which was just one foot away from the world record of 12.2 set by NFL player Byron Jones to go along with a 4.40 forty and a 4.45 shuttle.

In terms of eligibility, Revel has four years to play three after playing two years for Louisburg College.

Stay tuned for more on this and other Pirate targets as coverage of the ECU football class of 2022 continues here on PirateIllustrated.com.