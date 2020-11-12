PirateIllustrated - ECU Preparing For Another AAC Dog Fight With Cincinnati

“We’re less than two years into it where we are building a culture where you compete daily and you compete weekly on the gridiron Saturday and Friday night right here.”

“They all came to college to play football and that’s why they’re here. You play the game to win - you compete. Everything around our program is built on competing, Houston told PirateIllustrated.com Wednesday night.

Second year head coach Mike Houston has taken the approach that it’s not about pep talks or getting guys fired up. It’s about building it, getting better, learning from mistakes and eventually translating that into victories.

Finding a way to win with replacements on the field in several positions has been quite a task and even though there is still considerable talent in the lineup for ECU, the only thing that is going to breed winning is one thing.

Meanwhile, 6-5 sophomore Noah Henderson at 335 pounds is another casualty to the injury bug and is on the shelf for the remainder of the season. Running back Rahjai Harris came into last week’s game banged up and it showed against Tulane.

ECU offensive tackle D’Ante Smith has been injured all season and will be out for the year. He is looking to jump into the NFL supplemental draft.

On one hand you have undefeated and 7th ranked Cincinnati and you have an ECU team that comes in at 1-5 that is better than their record.

Last year’s game between ECU and Cincinnati was a dog fight and you can just about expect another one when the two teams collide this Friday night in Nippert Stadium.

“It doesn’t matter who you’re playing. I don’t care if it’s Cincinnati. I don’t care if it’s Alabama. I don’t care if it’s Gardner Webb. Whoever it is, when we take the field, we are going to compete,” said Houston.

For whatever reason, ECU didn’t fully show up last week and part of that was the team was a bit banged up. One gets the sense that the Pirates do not want Holton Ahlers running the football so much that he gets blown up because the two freshman backups in Mason Garcia and Alex Flinn aren’t fully ready to step in yet.

If your top running back is playing hurt and your quarterback doesn’t fully have the green light to scamper, you could be in for a world of hurt. Such was the case last week when the Pirates were effectively clobbered 38-21 by Tulane. At the moment, there is no talking one’s way around that and Houston refuses to make excuses.

“Certainly you have to go through some growing pains and some things through this, but the biggest thing I was disappointed with last week was I did not think we played our best,” Houston told PI.

“Part of that comes from our preparation, part of that comes from guys understanding this conference, particularly the new guys that we have. Every single team in this conference is a solid football team so there is not a whole lot of convincing.”

What ECU has done is try to put together a solid effort of getting the team ready and craft a game plan that can put the Pirates in the best position to strike when 7:30 p.m. rolls around on Friday night and the two teams collide on ESPN2.

“I told them what style of football we’ve got to play to win the game Friday night,” said Houston, “We laid out our game plan for them. They put in the work this week and now for the next 48 - 50 some hours until Friday night we’ve got to get our legs under us, get some rest, take care of our bodies, make sure we’re fueled and hydrated up because it’s going to be a backyard brawl Friday night. It’s going to be one of those where it’s going to be a fight and we’re preparing for that kind of game.”

Houston broke down what his team has to do to be successful against Cincinnati this Friday night.

"We've got to execute at a very high level. That was one of the things we struggled with last week. We made some mistakes there and some of that stuff, we've done some things differently schematically this week that should help some of that," Houston told PirateIllustrated.com, "Some of that is flat out execution and being on the same page."

"I think we're going to have to play on a very high level when it comes to physicality and when it comes to just playing our tails off because that's the style of game this is going to be. I preach it every week. I think that is critical this week. We've just got to go up there and we've just got to go play. Just go at um' and go play, let it all hang out and just go at um'.

Game time is set for 7:30 Friday night in Nippert Stadium on ESPN2.