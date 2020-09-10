PirateIllustrated - ECU Prepping for Friday Scrimmage

The Pirates went through a successful two-hour practice in helmets on Thursday as the team continues to prepare for their season opener against Marshall.

One of the big question marks at this point in the proceedings is who will serve as the primary backup at quarterback to Holton Ahlers.

If ECU had to play a game tomorrow it would likely fall on young freshman quarterback Mason Garcia who is having to learn on the fly. Directly behind him is Alex Flynn out of Asheville who by all accounts is having a surprisingly good camp. Flynn has great familiarity with the Pirate offensive system and right now that is paying dividends for him.

Behind those two are Alex Stubblefield, the true freshman out of Texas and Taji Hudson who has been out due to Covid19 protocol. Coach Houston said on Thursday that they are trying hard to get him back on the field as soon as possible.

With several guys have missed time along the offensive line, it is forcing the Pirates to get almost everyone ready to play at multiple positions just in case they are needed.

As one might expect, D’Ante Smith is leading this particular group and the Pirates are also getting good play early from young Nishad Strother from Havelock along with veteran center Fernando Frye.

The young guys behind them are stepping up as well like Trent Holler, Bailey Malovic among others.

Darius Pinnix leads a solid group at running back that will likely work as a bit of a committee. That battle continues and the coaches will have more answers as they head into next week.

Friday’s scrimmage will consist of a game like deal with the offensive one’s taking on the one’s on defense and twos vs twos.

There will also be live special teams work and Coach Houston hopes to simulate as close to a game like situation as possible with referees working the scrimmage.

Houston said the Pirates will stay in a hotel the night before the Marshall game and will attempt to provide as much of a safe bubble as possible.

Below is video of Thursday's post-practice press conference courtesy of ECU.