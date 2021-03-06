PirateIllustrated - ECU Rallies for a 5-2 Saturday Win Over Appalachian State

(17)East Carolina kept the train rolling with a 5-2 Saturday victory over Appalachian State in this year’s annual Keith LeClair Classic to win the weekend series.

Pirate starter Jake Kuchmaner battled through four innings on the mound for ECU, giving up a pair of runs on four hits with one strikeout before Gavin Williams came on to throw for four innings of scoreless relief with three strikeouts. C.J. Mayhue saw an inning of work at the end as the Pirates improved to 8-2 on the season.

The Mountaineers got on the scoreboard first on an Andrew Terrell double and a Bailey Welsh base hit that put runners in scoring position in the third inning. When Luke Drumheller grounded out to first, Appalachian State(6-4) scored the first run of the game. Then with just one out in the frame, Phillip Cole’s RBI pop fly to right field scored another run to make it 2-0.

Then it was the pitching of Gavin Williams that made the big difference on Saturday.

“He really it changed the momentum of the game. Kuch didn’t really have his best stuff and our starting pitching has got to be better. Kuch knows that and Smitty knows that and our pitching staff knows that,” ECU head coach Cliff Godwin said, “It’s not because of effort or preparedness. Those guys are prepared and they care about as much as any kids that I’ve been around.”

But Connor Norby and Ben Newton changed the course of events in the bottom of the fifth with back to back homers to tie the game. Then Makarewitz slapped a base hit to right field with runners on first and third that scored another run that gave ECU their first lead of the afternoon at 3-2.

“For Gavin to come in and just say you’re not scoring anymore. You got your two runs, pound the strike zone, throw a breaking ball at least one per strike. A good change up at least one per hitter and just the momentum. Then we put up that three run inning. Ben Newton and Norby got a good swing off and we were able to just keep rolling.”

ECU added a run in the seventh inning when Bryson Worrell was caught steeling and Alec Makarewitz scored from third base. Zach Agnos’ grounder to third in the eighth inning then allowed Ben Newton to score to put the Pirates up by a field goal.

“We walked more than we struck out today and we made them work even those early innings when we didn’t have anything to show for it. We made the pitcher work and that’s vintage ECU baseball offense” said Godwin, “Just make the guy work. We got a little chink in his armor and he pitched differently. The guy did a really good job early on and we were able to get to him in the fifth inning.”

The Pirates return to action on Sunday at 1 o’clock for game three of the KLC against Appalachian State.

