ECU continues to add to their win total with a 7-4 victory over Elon Tuesday night in Greenville. The Pirates improved to 13-3, churning out 14 hits while limiting 7-10 Elon to just seven hits for the evening.

The win gave ECU the season sweep after beating Elon 7-2 on the road on February 25.

Connor Norby had three hits, Alec Burleson went 2 for 3 with a home run and both Ryder Giles and Lane Hoover produced a pair of RBI’s in the win for ECU.

“We had some good at bats early on. We’ve been swinging the bats really good lately. It’s just sticking with our approach and to whatever we’re told,” said Connor Norby, “We knew we’d get to him. We had some good swings early that just didn’t fall and we knew if we kept doing that, they’d eventually start falling our way and they did.”

Elijah Gill got the start for ECU where he went just an inning and two-thirds. Cam Colmore came on to pitch a little over three innings before Garrett Saylor entered in the sixth going three innings and he picked up the win to improve to 3-0. Ryder Giles finished things up in the ninth to secure his second save of the year.

“You don’t want to get down three runs. It happened. I thought our guys did a good job of scratching and clawing back,” said Cliff Godwin, “I thought Cam Colmore being able to come in - I know he gave up a hit but then he got out of a jam. The momentum he gave us by just putting up zeros and then offensively just scratching and clawing.”

“Then once we get a lead, Burly gets a swing off, Ryder Giles got a big hit that put us up by two - Really proud of Saylor for what he did, especially after giving up a solo jack and then striking out the next guy. Then Ryder coming in and closing the door. He made a hell of a play behind second base too. There are not many shortstops in the country that can make that play.”

“It definitely feels good. Anytime you get a win in the midweek, they’re tough games to win,” said Giles, “I thought tonight was a great team win. A lot of guys contributed so it feels really good. It definitely gives us a lot of confidence going forward. You can’t take anybody for granted and anytime you get a win in the midweek, it gives you confidence going into the weekend.”

Right-hander Brian Edgington yielded one run on seven hits with five strikeouts in five innings of work in his Tuesday start for Elon before Kyle Greenler came on to throw for two innings and took the loss to fall to 2-1 on what proved to be largely a staff day for both teams with Elon using five pitchers and ECU utilizing four.

Elon got on top of the Pirates early with three runs in the second inning on an Adam Spurlin base hit to left that scored a pair of runs before Alex Iadisernia added a third run on a single to right field that allowed Tyler Stanley to score.

Seth Caddell’s double in the bottom of the third brought Zach Agnos across home plate for ECU’s first run of the contest to make it 3-1.

ECU took the lead n the bottom of the sixth when Ben Newton’s sacrifice bun advanced Bryson Worrell to third base. Then Connor Norby’s base hit to second base allowed Worrell to score and trim the Elon lead to one before Ryder Giles’ single up the middle scored two more runs to make it 4-3 Pirates.

Alec Burleson’s home run into the right field jungle in the seventh grew the Pirate lead to 5-3.

In the Elon half of the eighth, a Satterfield homer to right cut the lead to one but ECU was able to score a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth on a Lane Hoover hit before Ryder Giles shut the Phoenix down in the top of the ninth to end the game.

ECU travels to UNC Wilmington Wednesday night with the first pitch scheduled for 6 o’clock.

