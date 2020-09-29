PirateIllustrated - Pirate RB Darius Pinnix, Jr. Mourning the Passing of His Dad

East Carolina running back Darius Pinnix, Jr. got some bad news when he learned of the unexpected death of his father on Sunday.

Darius “Boody” Pinnix was just 41 years old and was a former Western Alamance football player much like his son Darius who at 6-2, 224 is in his junior season at ECU. The Burlington native also studied at Alamance Community College.

Pinnix leaves behind his wife, Shontrail Russell Pinnix; Children: Darius Jr. and Hailey, step-daughter, Destiny; Brothers: DarinTego Boseman, Litego Marshal, Josh Boseman, and Quintas Pinnix (Jennifer); Sisters: Beverly Clapp, Virginiaquista Boseman, Ra’Trell Boseman, Sherrice Farrow, Brandy Boseman, and Brittaney Boseman; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, a host of cousins, friends, and the Mother of his children, Liz Hedden.

Last week Darius Pinnix, Jr. scored the first touchdown of the season to give ECU an early 7-0 lead over nationally ranked UCF on a 17-yard touchdown catch to cap a 9-play, 75-yd drive to open the game. He recorded 39 yards of rushing on 13 carries in the team’s season opener.

“I just really feel for him and his family. I told him that it’s been a year and a week or so since my father passed. I’m 48 years old. He’s 21 years old,” ECU head coach Mike Houston told PirateIllustrated.com on Monday, “You hate to see someone go through the loss of a parent at that age.”

“He’s doing okay. I’ve been in contact with him constantly. He is back here with us right now. We’re going to try to support him and just be there for him and just take care of him as a human being with anything and everything we can possibly do for him this week and in the weeks to come.”

“That’s the other thing. Everybody kind of checks in on you when something like that happens, but two or three weeks down the road is when you know sometimes is when that sets in, Houston told PI.”

“He certainly lost a mentor late this summer and to lose his father this past weekend, he’s had a rough couple of months,” said Houston, “So we’re all praying for his family and trying to do everything to support him at this time.”

Stay tuned for more on this and other ECU football updates as Georgia State week begins. The Pirates travel to Atlanta to take on the Panthers in Center Parc Stadium in a 12 noon tilt on ESPNU.