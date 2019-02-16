ECU Readies For Tulsa on Sunday
With the Pirates in dire need of a win, ECU hosts Tulsa this Sunday afternoon to close out a two game AAC home swing.The Pirates lost to Penny Hardaway’s Memphis team last Wednesday night 79-69. EC...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news