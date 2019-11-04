ECUl Ready to Face VMI in Season Opener Tuesday Night
East Carolina opens up the 2019-20 basketball season Tuesday night against VMI as an eight point favorite. The Pirates have won 19 straight season openers.The Keydets are coached by former Penn Sta...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news