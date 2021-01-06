PirateIllustrated - ECU Running Back Darrius Pinnix Heads to Transfer Portal

After what has been a memorable career for the purple and gold, ECU running back Darius Pinnix announced his decision to enter his name into the transfer portal on Wednesday.

The Western Alamance product who endured a number of injuries in his ECU career, rushed for 860 yards and 11 touchdowns in his time in Greenville, while hauling in 274 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

With graduation coming up this spring, Pinnix, who found himself among an ever solid group of young running backs for the Pirates, is looking for a place where he can be more of a factor.

While he will be missed, he will forever be remembered in ECU football lore.