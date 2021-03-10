PirateIllustrated - ECU's Jayden Gardner Named First Team All-AAC

The results are in and ECU’s Jayden Gardner has been voted First Team All-AAC by the conference’s eleven head coaches.

Gardner leads the American in scoring at 18.3 points a game and is currently tied for second in rebounding. He also ranks among the league’s leaders in five different catagories and tops the league in double-doubles including four games with at least 20 points and 10 boards. He scored over 20 points nine times this season including 21 against then (5)Houston along with 15 rebounds.

“It’s just an accomplishment for me, my teammates and my coaches. I couldn’t do nothing without them. It’s just a credit to them in this weird situations that everyone has been going through,” said Gardner, “We just stuck together and we just have to stick together through this whole tournament.”

Along with Gardner are co-players of the year Quentin Grimes of Houston and Tyson Etienne of Wichita State, Landers Nolley from Memphis and Kendric Davis of SMU.

This season Gardner became just the fourth player in ECU basketball history to score 1,400 points and pull down 600 rebounds joining Anton Gill, Bill Otte and Darrius Morrow.

A five time recipient of The American’s weekly honor roll, Gardner was named AAC Player-of-the-Week on Feb. 8 after averaging 22 points, 12 rebounds and 2.5 assists against Houston and Memphis.

“Jayden means a lot to this program obviously. He’s been a cornerstone since we got here. It’s exciting for him, it’s exciting for our program,” said ECU head coach Joe Dooley, “Now we have to put some other pieces around him.”

The AMERICAN AWARD WINNERS

All-Conference First Team

Jayden Gardner, Jr., F, East Carolina

Quentin Grimes, Jr., G, Houston*

Landers Nolley II, So., G, Memphis

Kendric Davis, Jr., G, SMU*

Tyson Etienne, So., G, Wichita State*

All-Conference Second Team

Keith Williams, Sr., G, Cincinnati

DeJon Jarreau, Sr., G, Houston

Justin Gorham, Sr., F, Houston

Marcus Sasser, So., G, Houston

Brandon Rachal, Sr., F, Tulsa

All-Conference Third Team

Brandon Mahan, Sr., G, UCF

Darius Perry, Sr., G, UCF

Feron Hunt, Sr., G, SMU

Khalif Battle, So., G, Temple

Jaylen Forbes, So., G, Tulane

Alterique Gilbert, R-Sr., G, Wichita State

All-Freshman Team

Isaiah Adams, G, UCF

Tari Eason, F, Cincinnati

Moussa Cisse, C, Memphis

Caleb Murphy, G, USF

Damian Dunn, G, Temple

Ricky Council IV, G, Wichita State

Coach of the Year

Issac Brown, Wichita State*

Player of the Year

Quentin Grimes, Jr., G, Houston

Tyson Etienne, So., G, Wichita State

Defensive Player of the Year

DeJon Jarreau, Sr., G, Houston

Freshman of the Year

Moussa Cisse, C, Memphis

Most Improved Player

Justin Gorham, Sr., F, Houston

Sixth Man of the Year

Boogie Ellis, So., G, Memphis

Darien Jackson, Sr., G, Tulsa

Sportsmanship Award

J.P. Moorman II, Sr., F, Temple

* denotes unanimous selections