East Carolina sophomore forward Jayden Gardner picked up yet another postseason honor when he was named first team National Association of Basketball Coaches’ All-District 24 on Monday.

Gardner made the second team last season, making it two years in a row that he was honored by the NABC which is a first for ECU.

District 24 is comprised of teams from the American Athletic Conference, and voting is conducted by member coaches in the association.

Joining Gardner on this year's first-team were Precious Achiwua (Memphis), Jarron Cumberland (Cincinnati), Nate Hinton (Houston) and Quinton Rose (Temple).

Kendric Davis (SMU), James Echnique (Wichita State), Martin Igbanu (Tulsa), Tre Scott (Cincinnati) and Christian Vital (UConn) comprised the second team.

Gardner led the league in scoring at 19.7 points per game which was the third highest scoring average in ECU history to go along with 9.2 rebounds which ranked third. He also had the fourth-highest field goal percentage (.521) and was second in the AAC with 13 double-doubles for the season.

The Wake Forest, N.C. native is the third Pirate to win a conference scoring title, joining Blue Edwards (CAA/1988-89) and Maurice Kemp (Conference USA/2012-13).



He ranked 10th nationally in free throw attempts (218) and 12th in free throws made (160) and ranked among the top 50 in points per game, total points, total rebounds, double-doubles and total field goals made.