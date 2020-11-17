PirateIllustrated - ECU Seeks Second Win When the Pirates Travel to Temple

A pair of teams with just one win on the season will meet this Saturday when ECU travels to Philadelphia to take on Temple. When they meet, what’s on the line is an opportunity to create some separation between ninth and eleventh place in the American Athletic Conference.

ECU head coach Mike Houston is working on cementing a culture of hard work in the hope that eventually things will turn around in the Pirates’ favor. So far it has not and the second year Pirate coach says a win would do his team a lot of good.

“Us and Temple both, you’re sitting here where you’ve had so much adversity. You keep competing every single day. Both of us are going to compete at a very high level and one of us is going to come out with a win,” Houston told PirateIllustrated.com in his Tuesday press conference, “That’s going to be something to be celebrated in that locker room and just kind of put a boost of energy back into the players on that roster, whichever one of us come away with it.”

Temple is down to their fourth quarterback this week in 6-1, 215 freshman Matt Duncan as injuries have taken their toll on the Owls. For ECU, they have had their own share of bad luck injury wise with several starters out on the offensive line.

“We recruited his brother when I was at JMU so I’m familiar with the family. I know the high school very well. We have his film from high school. We’ll take a look at that as well as every snap he’s taken this year. He was certainly a talented player coming out of high school. He runs well. Lefty, strong arm and very accurate,” said Houston.

“I thought he showed some athleticism in the latter part of the game against UCF with some of the runs he had. I know they were probably trying to be a little conservative with play calling. With a week under their belt, I’m sure they’ll have a package for him that he can run at a high level. We had that experience earlier this year when started a true freshman against Navy so I can relate with what they are going through right now. He’s got such a strong surrounding cast and it’s going be a challenge for us. We will have to do a great job Saturday. They will have him ready to play at a high level.”

“He’s a little shorter than Holton (Ahlers) but runs well. He throws the ball with a lot of zip. I’m certainly more familiar with Holton because I see him every day, but you’re talking about a dual threat guy that’s a good athlete who can throw the football.”

Houston talked about where his team has improved and outlined some of what he feels is most correctable this week.

“I think throughout the season we have continued to improve in many areas. I continue to be pleased with the play of our offensive line and the run game as well as the defensive front and inside linebacker group,” Houston told PI, “We need to be better at taking care of the football than we were last week. That hurt us. We have to continue to improve at the skill positions on both sides of the football and push to win the special teams phase. That will be a critical part of the game this Saturday.”

ECU continues to have issues along the offensive line who will take on a familiar group defensively up front for the Owls heading.

“It’s a concern this year because they have a lot of the same guys. They had one guy leave, but (Daniel) Archibong is an enormous kid and was good for them last year. It was disappointing to see him back on film. Great player. I expect to see him play on Sundays in the very near future. No. 9 who was 88 last year (Ifeanyi Maijeh) is a great player. No. 17 (Arnold Ebiketie) is having another great year,” said Houston, “They have the grad transfer, No. 12, from Wake Forest (Manny Walker).”

“They are a formidable front four. There isn’t a weakness there. We have to do a great job of being fundamental, whether in the run game or pass game, in everything we are doing. We are going to have to execute at a high level. We are going to have to do some different things scheme wise to combat those guys and give ourselves better opportunities.”

Both teams have dealt with injuries and their share of players missing action due to Covid19.

“This time of the year on both sides of the ball, as well as special teams, you’ll have some bumps and bruises. You have your normal challenges each and every year with having some guys in and out of the lineup. You have the added factor of COVID protocols and guys missing some time with that. It fits in with what 2020 has been. You’ve had to be fluid throughout the year. You’ll have guys playing in different spots but it’s still the same scheme. We do have some solid guys at other positions to help us out in spots we are short.

“It’s been great to have Juan (Powell) back the last couple of weeks. I don’t think he is quite 100 percent, but he’s doing a great job of taking care of his body and being there every snap mentally. He’s maximizing the snaps he’s getting.”

Like the Pirates, Temple’s lone win also came against South Florida, 39-37. The Bulls also narrowly lost to Navy 31-29 while both teams were beaten pretty soundly by UCF.

It sets up to be an interesting matchup on Saturday.Temple has won the last six straight games against ECU and seven of the last nine overall.

Kickoff is set for just after 12 noon on ESPN+ at Lincoln Financial Field. Stay tuned all week for continuing coverage of this week’s AAC contest between ECU and Temple in Philadelphia.