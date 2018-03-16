(17)East Carolina continued to add to their resume in improving to 14-4 on the season with a 4-0 shutout of Maryland Friday night in game one of a three game set in Clark-LeClair Stadium.

ECU right-hander Trey Benton collected the win for the Pirates. Benton went six and two-thirds innings, giving up no runs on nine hits with eight strikeouts in 93 pitches.

“The biggest difference since last year is learning how to pitch, not just throwing a big number on the radar gun. Me and Coach Roszel really worked on taking the ball and missing barrels and I think it’s giving my team a better chance of winning,” said Benton who moved to 4-1 with the win, “Over the course of the game I think they pick up on the sinker a little bit so it’s good to have those two off speed pitches in my back pocket.”

Then Concord right-hander Ryan Ross then came on to close the deal and pick up his first save of the year, giving up just one hit to go along with four strikeouts in 25 pitches.

The two Pirate pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts and didn’t give up a walk all night.

“It was good to come in there and build it up for the guy. He pitched really well for us. There were several guys who could have come in and done it for us but I’m glad I was the one to do it,” Ross said who has been solid all week long for ECU. He talked about the pitch that has been the most effective for him, “Always the slider. You can ask the coaches and it would alway be the slider.”

Senior right-hander Taylor Bloom went 105 pitches, throwing the complete game for the Terps. Bloom dropped to 2-3 on the season in taking the game one loss for Maryland.

Benton started out rocky but then settled in to grind out a quality win for the Pirates.



