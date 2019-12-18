ECU Signs a Solid Haul of Future Pirates in the Class of 2020
ECU has received verbal commitments from 25 prospects and national signing day for the class of 2020 is here. Below is a listing of those who are expected to make their way to Greenville this fall and we will check them off as signed on the list at the bottom of this page as they happen on Wednesday in addition to the list in the link below:
Rivals 4-star Mason Garcia out of Myrtle Beach along with Taji Hudson from Cedartown, Georgia and Ryan Stubblefield out of Richmond, Texas give the Pirates three quarterbacks who have all had great high school careers.
Running back Keaton Mitchell from Georgia and Rahjai Harris from Duncan, S.C. give ECU a pair of 3-star running backs that bring both speed and power for the future.
Defensive tackle was a position of future need and D'Anta Johnson from Dinwiddie, Virginia and Xavier McIver out of Cheraw, South Carolina are a pair of linemen who can both run and make plays along the defensive front. They will also get help from J'vian McCray from Shallotte, N.C. along with Jaquaez Powell from Pinetops, N.C. who also excels as a center and does project as an offensive lineman for the Pirates.
6-5, 240 3-Star Jason Romero at defensive end along with 6-4, 240 Louisburg College product Elijah Robinson are a pair of rangy defensive ends that fit the bill of what the Pirates want at that position for the future along with 6-7, 275 pound Henry Garrison out of Nassau C.C. who picked ECU over Tulsa.
A large group of new defensive backs are on the way in Washington, D.C. products Teylor Jackson and Sean Tucker along with Berwick, PA product Teagan Wilk, Eric Doctor out of Florida, C.J. Crump out of Greensboro, David Laney from Highland Springs, VA. and Irvington, N.J. product Nasir Clerk.
Along the offensive front, ECU has added both 6-4, 285 Isaiah Foote from Frederick, Md., big 6-6, 305 Walt Stribling from Palmyra, VA.
Below is a list of the various players who have committed to play their collegiate football at ECU for the class of 2020. We will list them as signed as they do so on Wednesday.
QB - Richmond, TX
6'0" , 190
Unranked
Committed on 12/14/19
SIGNED LOI
DT - Dinwiddie, VA
6'2", 270
5.3 2-Star
Committed on 10/31/19
SIGNED LOI
RB - McDonough, GA
5'9", 170
5.5 3-Star
Committed on 10/27/19
SIGNED LOI
RB - Duncan, SC
5'10", 205
5.5 3-Star
9/28/19
SIGNED LOI
DT - Cheraw, SC
6'3", 275
5.4 2-Star
Committed on 8/14/19
SIGNED LOI
TE - St Johns County, FL
6'3", 230
5.5 3-Star
Committed on 7/29/19
SIGNED LOI
Punter - ProKick Australia
6-3 , 240
Punter
Australia
SIGNED LOI
QB - Cedartown, GA
6'4", 195
5.5 3-Star
Committed on 7/22/19
SIGNED LOI
QB - Myrtle Beach, SC
6'4", 215
5.8 4-Star
Committed on 7/5/19
SIGNED LOI
WR - Aldie, VA
6'3", 200
Unranked
Committed on 7/1/19
SIGNED LOI
DE - Louisburg, NC
6'4", 240
5.4 2-Star
Committed on 6/30/19
SIGNED LOI
DE - Laurinburg, NC
6'5", 240
5.5 3-Star
Committed on 6/25/19
SIGNED LOI
DB - Washington, DC
6'1", 212
5.4 2-Star
Committed on 6/24/19
SIGNED LOI
DB - Washington, DC
5'11", 167
5.4 2-Star
Committed on 6/23/19
SIGNED LOI
DB - Berwick, PA
5'10", 180
5.6 3-Star
Committed on 6/21/19
SIGNED LOI
DB - Orlando, FL
6'0", 217
5.5 3-Star
Committed on 6/17/19
SIGNED LOI
DB - Greensboro, NC
6'0", 170
5.4 2-Star
Committed on 6/17/19
SIGNED LOI
ATH - Highland Springs, VA
6'0", 170
5.5 3-Star
Committed on 6/16/19
SIGNED LOI
OL - Frederick, MD
6'4", 285
5.4 2-Star
Committed on 6/11/19
SIGNED LOI
DT - Shallotte, NC
6'2", 289
5.4 2-Star
Committed on 6/5/19
SIGNED LOI
OL - Palmyra, VA
6'6", 305
5.2 2-Star
Committed on 5/19/19
SIGNED LOI
DT - Pinetops, NC
6'4", 310
5.4 2-Star
Committed on 4/2/19
SIGNED LOI
DB - Irvington, NJ
6'2", 160
5.4 2-Star
Committed on 3/24/19
SIGNED LOI
6-2, 265
DE-Highland Springs, Va.
Unranked
SIGNED LOI
6-7 , 275
DE - Nassau C.C. Garden City, N.Y.
5.2 2-Star
SIGNED LOI