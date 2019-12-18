ECU has received verbal commitments from 25 prospects and national signing day for the class of 2020 is here. Below is a listing of those who are expected to make their way to Greenville this fall and we will check them off as signed on the list at the bottom of this page as they happen on Wednesday in addition to the list in the link below:

ECU 2020 COMMITMENT/SIGNEE LIST

Rivals 4-star Mason Garcia out of Myrtle Beach along with Taji Hudson from Cedartown, Georgia and Ryan Stubblefield out of Richmond, Texas give the Pirates three quarterbacks who have all had great high school careers.

Running back Keaton Mitchell from Georgia and Rahjai Harris from Duncan, S.C. give ECU a pair of 3-star running backs that bring both speed and power for the future.

Defensive tackle was a position of future need and D'Anta Johnson from Dinwiddie, Virginia and Xavier McIver out of Cheraw, South Carolina are a pair of linemen who can both run and make plays along the defensive front. They will also get help from J'vian McCray from Shallotte, N.C. along with Jaquaez Powell from Pinetops, N.C. who also excels as a center and does project as an offensive lineman for the Pirates.

6-5, 240 3-Star Jason Romero at defensive end along with 6-4, 240 Louisburg College product Elijah Robinson are a pair of rangy defensive ends that fit the bill of what the Pirates want at that position for the future along with 6-7, 275 pound Henry Garrison out of Nassau C.C. who picked ECU over Tulsa.

A large group of new defensive backs are on the way in Washington, D.C. products Teylor Jackson and Sean Tucker along with Berwick, PA product Teagan Wilk, Eric Doctor out of Florida, C.J. Crump out of Greensboro, David Laney from Highland Springs, VA. and Irvington, N.J. product Nasir Clerk.

Along the offensive front, ECU has added both 6-4, 285 Isaiah Foote from Frederick, Md., big 6-6, 305 Walt Stribling from Palmyra, VA.

Below is a list of the various players who have committed to play their collegiate football at ECU for the class of 2020. We will list them as signed as they do so on Wednesday.





Ryan Stubblefield

QB - Richmond, TX

6'0" , 190

Unranked

Committed on 12/14/19

SIGNED LOI





D'Anta Johnson

DT - Dinwiddie, VA

6'2", 270

5.3 2-Star

Committed on 10/31/19

SIGNED LOI





Keaton Mitchell

RB - McDonough, GA

5'9", 170

5.5 3-Star

Committed on 10/27/19

SIGNED LOI





Rahjai Harris

RB - Duncan, SC

5'10", 205

5.5 3-Star

9/28/19

SIGNED LOI





Xavier McIver

DT - Cheraw, SC

6'3", 275

5.4 2-Star

Committed on 8/14/19

SIGNED LOI





Shane Calhoun

TE - St Johns County, FL

6'3", 230

5.5 3-Star

Committed on 7/29/19

SIGNED LOI





LUKE LARSON

Punter - ProKick Australia

6-3 , 240

Punter

Australia

SIGNED LOI





Taji Hudson

QB - Cedartown, GA

6'4", 195

5.5 3-Star

Committed on 7/22/19

SIGNED LOI





Mason Garcia

QB - Myrtle Beach, SC

6'4", 215

5.8 4-Star

Committed on 7/5/19

SIGNED LOI





Tyler Savage

WR - Aldie, VA

6'3", 200

Unranked

Committed on 7/1/19

SIGNED LOI





Elijah Robinson

DE - Louisburg, NC

6'4", 240

5.4 2-Star

Committed on 6/30/19

SIGNED LOI





Jason Romero

DE - Laurinburg, NC

6'5", 240

5.5 3-Star

Committed on 6/25/19

SIGNED LOI





Teylor Jackson

DB - Washington, DC

6'1", 212

5.4 2-Star

Committed on 6/24/19

SIGNED LOI





Sean Tucker

DB - Washington, DC

5'11", 167

5.4 2-Star

Committed on 6/23/19

SIGNED LOI





Teagan Wilk

DB - Berwick, PA

5'10", 180

5.6 3-Star

Committed on 6/21/19

SIGNED LOI





Eric Doctor

DB - Orlando, FL

6'0", 217

5.5 3-Star

Committed on 6/17/19

SIGNED LOI





CJ Crump

DB - Greensboro, NC

6'0", 170

5.4 2-Star

Committed on 6/17/19

SIGNED LOI





David Laney

ATH - Highland Springs, VA

6'0", 170

5.5 3-Star

Committed on 6/16/19

SIGNED LOI





Isaiah Foote

OL - Frederick, MD

6'4", 285

5.4 2-Star

Committed on 6/11/19

SIGNED LOI





J'vian McCray

DT - Shallotte, NC

6'2", 289

5.4 2-Star

Committed on 6/5/19

SIGNED LOI





Walt Stribling

OL - Palmyra, VA

6'6", 305

5.2 2-Star

Committed on 5/19/19

SIGNED LOI





Jaquaez Powell

DT - Pinetops, NC

6'4", 310

5.4 2-Star

Committed on 4/2/19

SIGNED LOI





Nasir Clerk

DB - Irvington, NJ

6'2", 160

5.4 2-Star

Committed on 3/24/19

SIGNED LOI





Suirad Ware

6-2, 265

DE-Highland Springs, Va.

Unranked

SIGNED LOI





HENRY GARRISON

6-7 , 275

DE - Nassau C.C. Garden City, N.Y.

5.2 2-Star

SIGNED LOI