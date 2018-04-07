(11)ECU split a double-header at Washington Friday night. The Pirates took game one in convincing fashion, 5-1 before getting shut out in game two at Husky Ballpark.

Washington’s four run fifth inning did much of the damage in their 8-0 game two victory over the nationally ranked Pirates. The Huskies tacked on three more in the eighth to seal the deal.

Husky right-hander Joe DeMers(3-1) laid down the law on the mound for Washington retiring the last sixteen Pirate batters in a row in a five hitter. DeMers went wire to wire for the complete game victory on seven strikeouts in 103 pitches.

Trey Benton took the loss to fall to 4-4 for ECU. Benton went four and a third innings giving up three runs on eight hits with six strikeouts in his 71 pitches.

Joe Wainhouse got Washington(14-13) on the scoreboard first when his home run to deep centerfield off of Benton gave the Huskies a 1-0 lead in the second inning.

Mason Cerrillo doubled in the fifth inning to put Washington runners on second and third to set Levi Jordan up for a two-run RBI double down the left field line that extended the Husky lead to 3-0. Then Nick Kahle doubled off the left centerfield wall to put Huskies on second and third base again prompting Cliff Godwin to call on Alec Burleson who came on in relief for Benton.

As the inning continued, Washington got a base hit from Joe Wainhouse to bring another run in that extended the lead to four. Christian Jones blasted a base hit to ECU second baseman Brady Lloyd who bobbled what would have been a tough catch and that scored another Washington run to make it 5-0.

A wild pitch from ECU reliever Cam Colmore and a errant throw to second base on a pickoff attempt catcher Seth Caddell put Kaiser Weiss in scoring position on third base for Noah Hsue whose base hit up the middle scored the sixth run of the game.

Hsue then advanced from first to third base on wild pitch before Mason Cerrillo’s base hit up the middle put Washington’s up by a touchdown. Then Levi Jordan’s double off the left field wall brought Cerrillo across home plate to make it 8-0.





GAME ONE: ECU 5 WASHINGTON 1

(11)ECU looked solid in a 5-1 win over Washington in the first game of the Friday night non-conference double-header at Husky Ballpark.

Dwanya Williams-Sutton knocked a home run in his return to the ECU lineup, Brady Lloyd went 4 for 5 and Jake Washer had a pair of RBI in the contest to lead the Pirates who had 15 hits in game one.

Chris Holba(7-0) remained undefeated going seven and a third innings for ECU. Holba gave up just one earned run with a pair of strikeouts in his 92 pitches before Ryan Ross came on in relief to shut the door on Washington in game one.

Lucas Knowles gave up ten hits and four runs in six innings of work to fall to 1-3 for the Huskies.

The Pirates drew first blood when Spencer Brickhouse knocked in a run with a single up the middle to bring Brady Lloyd across home plate for a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

That lead held until the bottom of the fifth inning when Noah Hsue’s grounder to Holba allowed Ben Baird to score from third base and knot the game at 1-1.

But Dwayne Williams-Sutton made his return after a month off with rare exception with a wrist injury in this game and his sixth inning home run over the right field wall put ECU back out in front by a run at 2-1.

Dylan Lamb came on in relief of Lucas Knowles in the seventh and Brady Lloyd and Jake Washer got to him with RBI singles to extend the ECU lead to 4-1.

The Pirate lead grew to 5-1 when Jake Washer’s sac fly scored another ECU run when Jeremy Whitehead crossed home plate in the eighth frame.

Mason Cerrillo’s base hit to left and a Levi Jordan double off of ECU starter Chris Holba put Washington in business in the top of the eighth. But after Holba struck out Willie MacIver for the first out of the inning, Ryan Ross came on in relief for the Pirates and put out the fire with Huskie runners on second and third.

The two teams resume action Saturday afternoon with a 4 o'clock EDT first pitch for game three of the series between ECU and Washington.