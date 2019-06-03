Facing possible elimination, ECU picked up a big 10-3 win over Campbell to extend the NCAA Greenville Regional to a game seven when the Pirates take on the Camels Monday night at 7 o’clock.

It was Cliff Godwin's 200th victory.

RBI doubles from Bryant Packard and Alec Burleson along with a massive Jake Washer home run in the eighth highlighted an eleven hit attack for ECU.

Burleson also picked up the victory on the mound to improve to 6-1 going five innings and giving up seven hits and just two runs with five strikeouts.

Camel starter Kevin Westlake fell to 3-3 with the loss for Campbell.

Jake Washer's RBI pop fly got ECU on the scoreboard first when Bryant Packard crossed home plate for an early 1-0 lead in the first inning. Campbell then bounced back in the bottom of the first when Spencer Packard’s double to left scored a pair of runs for a 2-1 Camel lead.

Ryder Giles pops out but that allows Brady Lloyd to score from third for East Carolina to tie the game then a Packard double on a mishandled catch in centerfield brings in another run to give ECU a 3-2 lead.

Kevin Westlake lasted just two innings after yielding three runs on four hits before Wyatt Tyson entered in relief for Campbell. Tyson’s wild pitch with the bases loaded in the top of the third inning scored another ECU run to make it 4-2 Pirates.

The ECU cushion increased to 5-3 on an Alec Burleson RBI base hit to left field in the fourth inning. In the fifth, Bryant Packard added two more runs with an RBI base hit up the middle before Alec Burleson hammered a double down the left field line that scored two more runs to make it 9-2.

In the bottom of the sixth, Zach Minnick ripped a double to right center off of Pirate reliever Zach Barnes to score a Campbell run that trimmed the ECU lead a little to 9-3.

Jake “Power” Washer then deposited a solo-homer into the left field jungle parking lot to make it 10-3 Pirates. It was Washer’s seventh homer in his last seven games to put the ECU up by a touchdown.