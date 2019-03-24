Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-24 11:36:13 -0500') }} football Edit

ECU Still Leads for Jaquaez Powell Who Liked Both the Vibe & the BBQ

Sojxgfedn8zjogwkonxp
Southwest Edgecombe lineman Jaquaez Powell recaps his elite junior day visit to ECU on Saturday.
PirateIllustrated.com photo
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

Fresh off another successful visit to ECU on Saturday for their elite junior day, Southwest Edgecombe lineman Jaquaez Powell came away fired up and enlightened after finding out more about the new ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}