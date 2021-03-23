PirateIllustrated - ECU Stumbles in Chapel Hill

(11(North Carolina made a statement Tuesday night and (8)East Carolina did not have their best night in Chapel Hill, falling 8-1 in Boshamer Stadium.

Left-hander Will Sandy got the start for (11)UNC and gave up six hits but just one earned run in four and two thirds innings before righty reliever Nic Pry(1-2) entered for the Tar Heels and picked up the win.

Tyler Smith(0-1) took the loss after lasting just two innings after giving up three earned runs on six hits with a pair of strikeouts in 54 pitches for ECU. From there the Pirates went through a succession of four relievers.

The Pirates fell behind in the first inning before tying the game in the second inning.

North Carolina got on the scoreboard first on a Danny Serretti double to right center to take a 1-0 lead

Then ECU(16-4) got in the act on a Ben Newton RBI hit to first base that brought Josh Moylan home and briefly tied the game at 1-1.

From there things went down hill for ECU for the rest of the evening.

Serretti picked up his second RBI hit of the game In the bottom of the third on a ground out to first before Frick doubled to right and scored another run to quickly make it 3-1.

The Tar Heels added a pair of runs in the fifth when Frick reached on a Zach Agnos error at third base that allowed Justice Thompson to score. Then Jake Holtzapple singled to right to score another run to give Carolina a commanding 5-1 lead.

UNC second baseman Johnny Castagnozzi and catcher Tomas Frick both homered in the sixth and seventh innings to extend the North Carolina lead to 7-1.

In the eighth UNC(13-6) added to their lead when Frick struck out swinging but reached on a wild pitch that allowed Justice Thompson to score before ECU managed to get out of the inning with the bases loaded.

With a bad start to the week, ECU will look to right the ship when they host St. John’s for a weekend series beginning Friday night at 6:30 p.m.

BOX SCORE