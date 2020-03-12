GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina University Department of Athletics announced today that, effective immediately, all spring sports competition will be suspended until further notice due to growing concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The decision was reached by American Athletic Conference leadership Thursday afternoon.

“The safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans is of the utmost importance,” ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert said. “This is an evolving situation and we have been in constant communication with Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson and the American Athletic Conference. It is imperative we take the necessary precautionary steps and we will continue to communicate our plans moving forward.”



Fans who have purchased season and single-game tickets for softball and baseball games will receive a refund. Information on the refund process will be distributed in the coming weeks.

ECU Athletics will continue to monitor the situation and any new developments will be posted on ECUPirates.com and on its Twitter (@ECUAthletics) platform. Official messages and status updates from the University are available atnews.ecu.edu/coronavirus-updates/.

-ECU Athletics Press Release