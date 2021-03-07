PirateIllustrated - ECU Sweeps App State With a 10-2 Win On Sunday

East Carolina completed the three-game sweep of Appalachian State with a 10-2 win on the final day of this year’s Keith LeClair Classic in Greenville on Sunday.

The Pirates had five players with multiple hits and solid pitching from Carson Wisenhunt(2-0) who went five innings of two hit baseball with six strikeouts and just one earned run to pick up the victory while Trey Tujetsch(0-1) absorbed the loss for App. State(6-5)

“I thought our guys did a really good job all weekend of keeping the chain connected one through nine. Whatever our plan was, they did much better than we had done previously,” ECU head coach Cliff Godwin said afterward, “We were able to get some more freebees and won the freebee war once again. We were walked or hit by pitches more than we struck out which is a positive.”

Thomas Francisco went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run for East Carolina on Sunday.

“Wednesday we didn’t play our best game but we just had to flush it and come back here, we treat every game like separate entities so that’s what we did,” said Francisco, “Fortunately enough we came out with the sweep.”

The Pirate got on the board in the first and second innings on RBI base hits from Thomas Francisco and Connor Norby and a throwing error that allowed Bryson Worrell to score for a 3-0 lead.

The lead exploded to 6-0 when Connor Norby deposited a three-run homer into the left field jungle.

Appalachian State finally scored their first run in the fourth on a Kendall McGowan RBI base hit to center with a pair of Mountaineers on base in a 6-1 contest.

Seth Caddell’s base hit down the right field line scored two more ECU runs to make it 8-1 before a Kendall McGowan homer for Appalachian State solo homer made it 8-2

ECU(9-2) made it 10-2, scoring two runs in the bottom half of the seventh inning on a Connor Norby double and a Zach Agnos grounder that brought in Ryder Giles for a run.

The Pirates return to action Tuesday afternoon when they travel to Duke with the first pitch scheduled for 4 pm.

BOX SCORE