ECU got the three-game sweep of Radford with a 4-3 victory on Sunday in cold, misty Clark-LeClair Stadium on Sunday.

Even Voliva(1-0) came on in relief in the fifth inning to pick up the win for the Pirates. Sam Lanier got his first save of the season. Starter Tyler Smith lasted four and two-thirds innings, yielding three runs on four hits - two of them earned with three strikeouts after facing twenty Radford batters.

For Radford, Cameron Fritz took the loss after going an inning and two-thirds in relief. The Highlanders used four pitchers all told with Cole Dunn going five innings, giving up four hits and a run with one strikeout.

“The important thing is we got three wins this weekend," Cliff Godwin said, "It’s hard to sweep in college baseball”

“We came out here like it was 70 degrees,” said Pirate catcher Jake Washer, “It didn’t effect us.” ECU reliever Evan Voliva concurred. “As long you are throwing strikes it doesn’t matter how it feels out here.”

The Highlanders got on the scoreboard first in the top fo the second inning when Mundy scored on a passed ball from ECU pitcher Tyler Smith. Radford then made the score 2-0 on a ground out to short that allowed Podaras to score.

Radford(0-3) was at it again in the top of the third frame, loading the bases but scoring just one run to make it 3-0. The Pirates were without the services of Bryant Packard who sat the game out for precautionary reasons after getting banged up a little on Saturday with a bruised palm.

With one out in the bottom of the fourth, a throwing error from Radford pitcher David Cole allowed Spencer Brickhouse to advance from first to third. Jake Washer’s fly ball to center then let Brickhouse scamper home and ECU trimmed the Radford lead to 3-1.

After the Highlanders got two runners aboard on a single and a walk, Tyler Smith was lifted for senior reliever Evan Voliva who put out the fire for the Pirates in the fifth.

The Pirates loaded the bases on Radford reliever Cody Boone who came on in the sixth for the Highlanders. After Brady Lloyd’s fielder’s choice to third produced a run, Cam Fritz entered the game in relief of Boone. Then with one out and the bases loaded for ECU(3-0), Chandler Jenkins’ RBI grounder tied the contest at 3-3.

In the bottom of the seventh, Jake Washer signed to left to score another ECU run that gave the Pirates the lead at 4-3.

Radford threatened in the ninth when Colby Higgerson got on base with the potential tying run on a base hit that got past Turner Brown.

Attendance 2,862